Parliament witnesses accuse MP Francis Zaake of causing disorder

Witnesses presented by the Rules, Privileges, and Discipline Committee of Parliament have accused Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake of causing disorder in the house. The four witnesses, all parliamentary staff, comprise the Sergeant at Arms, clerks, and doorkeepers. Zaake and his legal representative, Erias Lukwago, cross-examined the witnesses but subsequently requested the deputy speaker of parliament to be invited to appear before the committee.