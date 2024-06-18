Parliament scandal: MPs charged with corruption, funds diverted

Over the past few weeks, Parliament has been in the limelight over allegations of financial impropriety. Three Members of Parliament have been charged with corruption for allegedly trying to tamper with the budget of the Uganda Human Rights Commission. Two other individuals summoned by the Police Criminal Investigations Directorate are being questioned regarding money for war claims that were channeled through cooperative societies. Parliament was never allowed to debate the report of the investigation into the value of the money released by the government for compensation. This report names serving and former MPs in the diversion of the funds. In this story, we look into the report that the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, had directed the CID, Inspectorate of Government, and the Director of Public Prosecutions to handle.