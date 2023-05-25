Parliament rejects shs1.9tn loan request

The government has rescinded the request for a substantial 1.9 trillion shilling loan from a Kenyan money lender Amarog Capital Limited. The amount leaves out a request of 1.4 trillion shillings out of the 3.3 trillion shillings loan the government planned to obtain from the International Monetary Fund. A joint report of the two committees of Parliament which scrutinized the loan also rejected the request over doubts on the credibility and the ability of Amarog Capital Limited to raise the amount.