Oyam land disputes are rampant after decades of war

Residents of Apito Lwak village, Agwar Parish, Aleka Sub County, in Oyam District continue to struggle with the aftermath of the Northern Uganda war, particularly with land-related issues. The difficulty in clearly identifying boundaries contributes to ongoing conflicts, as most of the customary land system in the north lacks proper documentation. Jane Ekayo, the Program Manager for the Lands and Equity Movement in Northern Uganda, notes that the impact of the war and insufficient understanding of customary land tenure issues have led to persistent land conflicts in the region.