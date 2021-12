OWC director urges journalists not to be left behind

The director in charge of mindset change at Operation Wealth Creation Brig. Felix Kulayigye has advised media practitioners to be exemplary change makers in their societies. He was addressing media practitioners from greater Mukono covering the districts of; Mukono, Kayunga, Buikwe, and Buvuma during a breakfast meeting organized by Equal opportunities commission at Collin Hotel Mukono.