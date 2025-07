Over 57,000 land titles issued to boost local land security

The Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development has dispatched 57,325 certificates of land titles to 10 regions across the country to enhance local land security. According to Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba, the government aims to assist vulnerable individuals by reducing the costs associated with acquiring land titles. Districts such as Bukedea, Soroti, Isingiro, Jinja, Masindi, and Arua are among the first beneficiaries.