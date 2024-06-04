Over 2,000 new cases suffer from Nodding syndrome

Doctors from Makerere University School of Health have established that there has been progress in treating nodding syndrome patients, with many experiencing reduced seizures after receiving antibiotics. The Minister of Health, Dr. Ruth Aceng, says the research released today further indicates that there have been no new cases of nodding syndrome since 2014, due to the robust measures against black flies, which carry germs that lead to nodding syndrome.