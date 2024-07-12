Outgoing Gulu Archbishop reflects on his tenure

The outgoing Archbishop of Gulu Catholic Archdiocese, John Baptist Odama, described his apostolate in northern Uganda as challenging. He advised his successor to lead with unity and promote peace. The 75-year-old bishop, now the Apostolic Administrator of Gulu Catholic Archdiocese, was ordained bishop on May 26, 1996, and became the first Bishop of Nebbi. Three years later, he was installed as the first Archbishop of Gulu on April 10, 1999. He will be replaced by Bishop of Nebbi Raphael P’Mony Wokorach on Friday this week.