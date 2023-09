Opposition wants sage funds increased

The Shadow Minister for Labour, Gender and Social Development Fortunate Rose Nantongo says that the monthly Social Assistance Grant for the Elderly (SAGE) should be raised from 25,000 to 40,000 shillings. Nantongo, who is also the woman MP for Kyotera says 25,000 shillings cannot do anything substantial. She told journalists that the threshold for beneficiaries should be gradually brought down to 65 from the current 80 ye