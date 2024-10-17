Omukama Gafabusa Iguru I airlifted to Kampala for treatment

The King of Bunyoro, Solomon Gafabusa Iguru I, has been airlifted to Kampala from Hoima for medical attention. According to his handlers, the Omukama fell ill a few days ago, prompting the need for specialised treatment. Efforts to secure his transfer abroad for treatment have been ongoing for years. A petition filed by former Bunyoro Tourism Minister, Prince Apolo Kisoro, led to a prolonged legal battle, with the High Court in Hoima finally granting approval after 10 years.