OIL REFINERY: Energy minister launches works on petroleum refinery

The Minister of Energy and Mineral development Ruth Nankabirwa said the country is set to have its first drop of oil by 2025. Nankabirwa was addressing members of the public, government officials and contractors at the official launch of the construction of an oil refinery at Buhuku landing site in Kyangwali sub-county in Kikuube district. The minister said the refinery will relieve the country of the dependence on oil trucks .