Nyanjura and co-accused released on bail ahead of trial

Buganda Road Court has released Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura and four co-accused activists on a non-cash bail of 500,000 shillings each, until 23rd April 2025, when their trial will begin. Presiding Grade One Magistrate Winnie Nankya ordered each of their sureties to sign a non-cash bond of 1 million shillings. The accused, which include PFF Women's League leader Ingrid Turinawe, have been on remand for nearly two weeks on charges of being a public nuisance. The five are charged with attempting to hold a protest along Ben Kiwanuka Road in Kampala on 17th February 2025, demanding the immediate release of Dr. Kizza Besigye and his co-accused.