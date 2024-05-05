NWSC determined to end water theft

State for Water Minister Aisha Ssekindi has directed police to arrest those involved in vandalising water equipment, which has paralysed water supply income parts of the country. This follows concerns about the destruction of water pipes and meters among others. The call came during the passing out of 543 graduates, who specialized as plumbers, and technicians among others from Ggaba vocational skilling development facility. National Water and Sewerage Corporation Managing Director, Eng. Silver Mugisha has tasked the graduates to focus on improved customer care.