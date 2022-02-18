NUP WOMEN’S CONFERENCE: Activists call for unity for better service delivery

The National Unity Platform women's league has highlighted bickering and rumour-mongering as one of the challenges towards unity and service delivery in parliament. Among the key speakers in former Minister Miria Matembe, as well as former Leader of Opposition Winnie Kiiza, Perry Aritua from the Women's Democracy Network and Barbara Itungo wife to Party President, Robert Kyagulanyi. They are calling on MPs to front Service delivery than the positions they hold.