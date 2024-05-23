NUP protests security disruption of campaign tour

The National Unity Platform Party has written to the Inspector General of Police protesting the disruption of the party's mobilization campaign by security officers. Party President Robert Kyagulanyi accuses the police and military of interrupting his Wednesday tour in the Busoga sub-region even after the party had notified police about the exercise. He says that NUP will resume its nationwide tours starting in the Pallisa district in Eastern Uganda tomorrow.