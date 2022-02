NUP accuses security agencies of torturing its supporters

The National Unity Platform leadership has once again accused security forces of sabotaging their mobilisation campaigns by arresting their area mobilisers. Today, the party leadership paraded their Kasese Mobilizer Samuel Masereka, who claims that he was tortured by security agencies while in detention. Police spokesperson Fred Enanga has urged Masereka to officially complain to them as well as the Uganda Human rights Commission.