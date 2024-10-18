Number of abandoned children overwhelming Nsambya Babies Home

Nsambya Babies' home management has called on well-wishers to continue supporting them with the necessities for vulnerable children. The call came as the home marked 55 years of existence, with a special mass, led by the vicar general of Kampala Archdiocese, Msgr Charles Kasibante. According to Sister Teddy Nakyanzi, the number of children neglected and abandoned by their parents is overwhelming although the home has a capacity of 30 children.