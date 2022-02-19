Ntungamo leaders ask for repairs on road

Ntungamo district leaders and residents have protested the nature of unfinished road sections as works sponsored by the World Bank-funded Agriculture cluster development Project (ACDP) were washed away by rains before completion. Residents say while the roads were constructed to help them, they are instead becoming a disaster as culvert bridges have caved in, water points have been destroyed, becoming death traps. According to the Ngoma sub-county councillor Justus Bataringaya, they have asked the contractor to have the works completed. But the Ntungamo district chairman Sam Mucunguzi blames the deterioration of the road section on the Ministry's failure to pay the contractor