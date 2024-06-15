Ntoroko schools stuck in tents after 2019 flooding disaster

Heavy rains hit Ntoroko district in 2019, causing Lake Albert to burst its banks and leaving at least one sub-county of Kanaara submerged. This led to the paralysis of service delivery in education and health areas, with three primary schools—Umoja, Rwangara, and Kacwankumu—and Rwangara Health Center III all being submerged. With support from UNICEF, which provided four emergency tents, these schools were relocated for children to continue learning. However, after three years, these emergency tents are worn out, posing a problem for the learners.