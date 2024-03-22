NSSF BENEFITS SURVEY: Money spent on education, land & house repairs

A new survey by the NSSF and Enterprise Uganda shows that the majority of recipients of NSSF benefits, especially mid-term benefits, used them to raise school fees, acquire land, build homes or invest in a business. The report also shows that those who started a business as a means of survival were only 18%. The survey indicates that beneficiaries are at the age 45 years and above and are more than prepared to receive the funds instead of proper utilization.