NRM vows to shore up its base after some electoral losses

The governing NRM is looking to shore up support in eastern Uganda following a series of electoral mishaps and setbacks. While meeting local leaders, Vice Chairperson Capt. Mike Mukula heard how the apparent poor implementation of the party’s manifesto last term was one of the contributing factors to the poor performance in the presidential election. The delegates want the party's top leadership to engage the youth more and also be on the ground instead of remembering them close to elections.