NRM reports growth in membership from 18.3 million to 20.7 million

The ruling National Resistance Movement is finalizing the digitization of the membership register to weed out ghost members ahead of the internal party primaries and polls. Richard Twodong, the party's secretary general dismissed the party's internal polls road map that has been circulating on social media platforms saying the Central Executive Committee, the top organ of the party is meeting to determine the right road map.