NRM party extends term of office for executive committees

The NRM party says that the term of office for executive committees for all structures of special interest groups and special nominated members has been extended for another six months- until May 2022. The extension follows the failure to organize elections because of the covid-19 pandemic. They hope that when the restriction are lifted, elections to fill more than 2.5 million positions within the party. Secretary General Richard Todwong spoke to the press in Kampala.