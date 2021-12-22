Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Daily Monitor
  • 1 National MV Kalangala starts night trips over surging number of travellers
  • 2 Finance Education institutions owe Umeme Shs5b in unpaid bills 
  • 3 Finance Ugandans don’t believe raising taxes offers improved services
  • 4 Education Govt to punish teachers with fake Covid vaccination cards
  • 5 National US approves first injectable drug to prevent HIV infection
  • 6 National Mob action tops Aswa police death cases ahead of Xmas
  • 7 National Govt sets new rules to block the unvaccinated
  • 8 National Police impound four trucks reportedly ferrying stolen sugarcanes 
  • 9 National UPDF officer defies orders to vacate land 