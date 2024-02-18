NRM expresses concern at chances of winning Dokolo poll

The National Resistance Movement secretariat has expressed concern that some party members are still intent on challenging the official flag bearer in the Dokolo woman MP by-election, due next month. Four NRM aspirants have opted to stand as independent candidates rather than back the incumbent flag bearer Janet Adongo. Two others have however been persuaded to opt out and rally behind the flag bearer. This comes amidst a warning from the party's Director for Mobilisation Rosemary Sseninde.