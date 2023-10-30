NMG backs first ever move to partner with NGOs

The Governance Program, in partnership with the Civil Society in Uganda Support Program and Nation Media Group, is organizing the first Civil Society Convention. This event is aimed at enhancing the capacity development of Uganda's civil society and fostering dialogue and collaboration between civil society and authorities at the national and district levels. The meeting on November 2nd in Kampala will provide a platform for stakeholders from civil society, the government, and the private sector to exchange, network, and showcase the positive contributions of civil society to Uganda's development agenda