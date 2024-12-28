NIRA receives new equipment for improved identity cards

Following the expiry of identity cards in the country, the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has finally imported new equipment to start producing improved IDs for citizens. At least 1,000 kits were received today at Entebbe International Airport in preparation for the exercise. According to Major General Apollo Kasiita Gowa, the Director of Citizenship and Immigration in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, this first consignment signals NIRA’s readiness to begin the validation process. More than 5,000 additional kits are expected to arrive in the country before January 7 to kick-start the exercise. It is noteworthy that many Ugandans are still using expired national ID cards.