NFA urges Buikwe residents to protect Mabira forest

The National Forest Authority (NFA) and Nature Uganda have joined residents of Najjembe Division in Lugazi municipality, Buikwe District, to plant 100 hectares of trees in the 91-year-old Mabira Forest. In recent times, the forest has been depleted by population pressure. The locals accuse NFA staff and local leaders at the sub-county level of cutting down trees from the forest daily. They say that after felling the trees, the culprits then turn the blame on communities living around the forest and yet they only enter the forest to pick firewood. Nature Uganda gave out 40 energy-saving stoves and 40 bee hives to the communities of Najjembe as a way to ensure the continued protection of the forest.