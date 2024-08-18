New curriculum: concern arises that S4 candidates could fail national exams

Education experts are concerned at that the current class of Senior four candidates, who will write their final exams under the new O’level Competence-based Curriculum, this November, will fail, miserably. Owing to the National Assessment on the Progress of Education report by UNEB, many teachers have been unable to implement the new curriculum. As such, these experts warn that the learners are likely to fail their exams. The only solution is for the exam body to set exams that cater to both the new and old curriculum to ensure that all the candidates are equally catered for.