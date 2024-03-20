New Bishop Canon Wilson Kisekka to lead Luwero diocese

Anglican Christians and priests from Luwero Diocese, led by the Archdeacon of Ndejje, Canon Godfrey Muwanguzi, are lining up by the roadside at Lumansi Swamp, which separates Luweero Diocese from Namirembe Diocese, to receive the Bishop-elect, Rev. Canon Wilson Kisekka, on his official canonical entry into Luweero. Canon Kisekka, who was recently elected by the House of Bishops as the fourth bishop of Luweero Anglican Diocese, will be consecrated on Tuesday next week at St. Mark Cathedral in Luweero Town Council.