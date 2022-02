NEW AMBASSADORS: MPs approve 14 newly appointed envoys

Parliament's appointments committee has vetted and approved 14 newly appointed Ambassadors to Uganda's Missions abroad. Among those approved are former Dokolo North MP Paul Amoru now Uganda's Ambassador to Pretoria South Africa, former Amolator District woman MP, Doreen Amuru, who is ambassador to France and Nusura Tiperu now ambassador to Turkey as well as former Nyabushozi MP, Col. Fred Mwesigye now Uganda's ambassador to Tanzania.