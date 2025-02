Nebbi diocese welcomes a new Catholic Bishop

There is celebration and great expectation following the consecration of a new bishop in Nebbi Diocese. By 9:30 am on Saturday, hundreds had gathered at the grounds of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral in Nebbi for the consecration Mass of the new Bishop of Nebbi Diocese, Msgr. Constantine Rupiny. The Archbishop of Gulu, Raphael Wokorach, led the consecration Mass, officially elevating his successor.