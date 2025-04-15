NCDC trains master trainers for advanced level syllabus

The National Curriculum Development Centre has started training master trainers in the Advanced Level syllabus. The training is intended to support teachers in implementing the syllabus across the country. The seven-day training is being conducted at Canon Apollo Teachers' Training College in Fort Portal City. According to Gilbert Siima, the Manager for the Secondary Department at NCDC, the master trainers will help train other teachers nationwide.