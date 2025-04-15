Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National 15 women sexually assaulted in Mukono as leaders decry gang rapes
  • 2 National Enrolled but missing: UPE numbers soar, but where are the pupils?
  • 3 National Lack of lightning arresters make schools a death trap
  • 4 News Rape used systematically as a weapon of war in Sudan, UN agency warns
  • 5 National Caretaker arrested after arson attack at boss' home