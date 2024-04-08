NARO petitions parliament after land lease with UCU ends

Administrators of the Mukono Zonal Agricultural Research Institute (MUZARD) in Mukono district are appealing to parliament to intervene in a land matter where the institute is at risk of losing access to 100 acres. This action follows the decision of the landowners, Uganda Christian University, to decline renewing their lease. The institute is urging parliament to consider acquiring the land to preserve this institution that has seen significant investment.