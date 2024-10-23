NARO partners with Chinese firm to promote perennial rice

The National Agriculture Research Organisation will partner with BGI, a Chinese Agriculture Research Company to set up a centre for perennial rice in Africa. The center will be based at the National Crops Resource Institute in Namulonge, Wakiso District. Perennial rice matures faster and enables farmers to harvest it twice a year from the same crop. According to NARO researchers, they have already released a variety to a section of farmers.