Nakitto: no amount of money can make up for my son’s death

Hajara Nakitto who lost her 15- year- old son during the November 2020 riots says the Shs 50 million awarded by the High Court in compensation is too small compared to the money the family has lost in their quest for justice. She, however, says, that whereas no amount of money can buy her son's life, she will accept what court has decided.