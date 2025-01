Nabwami’s journey through abuse, rejection, loss

At 14 years, after completing her Primary Seven, Goretti Nabwami’s promising future was cut short when her father decided that she was ready for marriage. Over the years, Nabwami has endured a cycle of abuse, rejection, and loss that have shaped her life in unimaginable ways. We bring you her story of resilience and survival in the face of betrayal and societal pressure.