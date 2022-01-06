Nabbanja raps Mityana health workers over mistreatment

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has stormed Mityana Hospital and blamed health workers there for negligence after failing to operate a woman, carrying triplets, who had failed to raise four hundred thousand shillings to buy medical items for the operation. Nabbanja chose to buy the required items for the operation, which cost her one hundred thirty thousand shillings only. The Hospital administrators blamed the situation on failure by National Medical Stores to supply medical equipment.