Muslim committee moves to expand its mandate to Mbarara

The newly appointed Acting Mufti, Sheikh Abdallah Semambo, has revealed plans to expand their mandate. Appointed by a section of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council general assembly, Sheikh Semambo is tasked with investigating the controversial sale of council properties in Kampala and Ssembabule districts. Speaking to the media after Jumaa prayers yesterday, the Mufti indicated that they would also extend their interest to a Muslim cemetery in Mbarara city early next year.