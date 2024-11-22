Museveni pardons 19 NUP supporters who pleaded guilty to charges

The Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party has criticized the government for detaining their supporters without trial in civilian courts. This comes shortly after President Museveni, exercising his prerogative of mercy, pardoned 19 NUP supporters who had pleaded guilty last month to charges of treason and unlawful possession of ammunition. The party, along with some of those released, has vowed to continue their fight for leadership change in the country.