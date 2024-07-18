Museveni launches Lake Victoria logistics to cut fuel costs

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today launched Lake Victoria Logistics, a company aimed at reducing the cost of transporting fuel and the price of fuel in Uganda and the region. Lake Victoria Logistics, founded in May 2015 as Mahathi Infra Uganda, seeks to transform petroleum logistics for Uganda and other landlocked countries like Rwanda, Burundi, and DRC, which receive their oil through Uganda. In 2018, President Museveni laid the foundation stone, and today he officially inaugurated the facility. The facility will import fuel from Kisumu and store up to 70 million liters. President Museveni also encouraged the investors to develop capacity for other types of cargo besides fuel.