Museveni hosts regional speakers, reiterates need for Unity

President Museveni has highlighted the impact of African weaknesses on the rise of imperialism, stressing the need for self-reflection and unity among Africans. The president, who was hosting a delegation of African parliamentarians, drawn from 20 countries, said Africa's vulnerabilities had allowed imperialists to exploit the continent. This, he said, made it imperative for Africans to address internal issues such as greed and disunity. The meeting coincided with the conclusion of a three-day second African Inter-Parliamentary Conference hosted by the Uganda Parliamentary Forum in Entebbe.