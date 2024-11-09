Museveni criticizes local leaders over poor oversight of government programs

President Museveni has criticized local leaders who fail in their oversight roles in monitoring the implementation of government programs, which he says is why many programs do not reach their potential. The President's remarks came during an inspection tour of wealth creation programs in eastern Uganda. While meeting locals in the Bukedi and Busoga sub-regions, he revealed plans to compensate those being asked to leave wetlands in these areas, following a presidential directive to end rice cultivation in wetlands.