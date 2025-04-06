Museveni and Mohamud urge international support for Somali security forces

President Museveni and his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud have urged the international community to support the Somali Security Development Plan and build the capacity of the Somali Security Forces to defend the country. The leaders believe that if this is done, all foreign troops could eventually leave Somalia, confident that the region can handle terrorism-related threats. DANIEL KIBET looks at the matter following a meeting the two leaders had at State House Nakasero on Saturday.