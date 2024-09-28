Museveni advocates for African UN Security Council membership

President Museveni has asked the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to swiftly consider granting African countries permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council, providing them with veto powers. Speaking on behalf of the president at the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja expressed concern about why Africa, with 54 countries, still does not have a single permanent member on the Security Council, despite repeated calls for representation. The UN Security Council is composed of 15 members, with five permanent members: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It also includes ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.