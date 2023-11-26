Mufti slams judiciary and police over mosque debt row

The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Mubajje, has criticized the judiciary for its ruling, which could lead to the sale of several Muslim Supreme Council properties to recover a 19 billion shilling debt. This comes two days after the police deployed heavily at Old Kampala Mosque to stop a planned protest against the creditor in this matter, Hajji Abdu Kiyimba, who had also shown up for Friday prayers. The Mufti criticized the police for what he claimed was a successful attempt to sneak Kiyimba into the mosque. The Mufti's tirade occurred during the swearing-in ceremony of new Muslim leaders in Kayunga.