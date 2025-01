Mubende residents get ready for 39th Liberation Day

Preparations for the NRM 39th Liberation Day are almost complete, with celebrations expected to get underway in Mubende tomorrow. The once dusty streets in Mubende are now covered with asphalt and street lighting, while the central market is due for completion. However, our reporter Jackson Onyango says that inaccessibility to electricity and clean water supply is a thorny issue that locals want addressed.