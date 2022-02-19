MPs urge state to honor pledges at children's facility

The health committee of parliament is appealing to the Ministry of Finance to consider the government's commitment to supporting the free children’s surgical hospital in Entebbe with its 20% budget support. According to health minister Dr Jane Ruth Acieng, the financial year budget has seen a reduction of the fund from 20% to 9% which is central to government pledge. The health ministry is also considering placing all staff on the government payroll.