MPs skeptical about future of regional engagements

Despite the promising start of quarterly Regional Parliamentary sittings in Gulu last year in August, two quarters have passed without a repeat session, a matter that has left several legislators wondering about the initiative's continuity. While some speculate that a shortage of funds has stalled progress, others, particularly opposition members, argue that the perceived risks have overshadowed any potential benefits. They point to the limited impact of decisions made at the inaugural sitting. As David Ijjo reports, provisions for a potential session in Masaka this April have been indicated, but MPs are skeptical about the future of these regional engagements.