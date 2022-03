MPs question cost of a 2.5km road in Entebbe

The Parliamentary Committee on Infrastructure has raised questions over the 14 billion shillings being used to construct a 2.5km road in Entebbe. Construction works on the 2.5km road from Katabi through Entebbe Town were recently launched by the Lands Minister, Judith Nabakooba. The MPs want the Municipal Council to explain the criteria followed during the procurement process and award of the contract.