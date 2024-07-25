MPs pushing for censure motion secure required 177 signatures

The Members of Parliament spearheading the effort to collect signatures for a motion to censure four backbench commissioners have successfully reached their target of 177 signatures. These commissioners are accused of distributing 1.7 billion shillings among themselves as service awards without the approval of the entire house. Next week, the MPs plan to submit the motion to the Clerk of Parliament, along with the list of all the members who have signed it.